Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
