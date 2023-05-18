Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 254,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 150,994 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $948.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,911,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,107 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 668,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 634,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 579,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

