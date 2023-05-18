Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 6th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 93.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

