Golden Goose Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $42,799.49 and $608.86 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

