Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 411,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,456. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.