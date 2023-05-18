Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gold Resource Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Gold Resource stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 411,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,456. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
Gold Resource Company Profile
