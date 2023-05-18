Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 90,596 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
