GMX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.71 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $540.02 million and $19.71 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.95 or 0.00230930 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,214,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,717,359 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

