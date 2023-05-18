GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 446.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GMXTF opened at 2.31 on Thursday. GMéxico Transportes has a fifty-two week low of 2.15 and a fifty-two week high of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is 2.22.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

