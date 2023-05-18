Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DAGCO Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.92. 628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

