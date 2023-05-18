Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 6,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.