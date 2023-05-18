Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 531,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,019,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.