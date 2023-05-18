Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 531,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,019,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Global-e Online Trading Up 6.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
