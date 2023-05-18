Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Insider Eric J. Bock Acquires 2,250 Shares

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) insider Eric J. Bock purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $14,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,028,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,675,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.15 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

