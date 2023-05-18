Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

