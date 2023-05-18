Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.08.

GEI stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.64. The company had a trading volume of 339,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,428. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.631264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

