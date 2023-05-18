Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Firstegy

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.08.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.631264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.