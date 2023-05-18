Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 352. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.