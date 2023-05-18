GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $35.98. GFL Environmental shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 1,041,651 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

