GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.4% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,385,000. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.58. 33,525,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,023,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $336.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.