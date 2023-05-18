GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Position Lessened by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337,257 shares during the period. GeoPark accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 36,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $591.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

