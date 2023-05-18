Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Down 2.7%

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 222,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 110,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 149 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,275 hectares located at the Northern Quebec.

