Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($56.37) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.37% from the company’s previous close.

Genus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Genus stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,454 ($30.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,786.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,903.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4,776.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,196 ($27.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,364 ($42.14).

Insider Buying and Selling at Genus

In related news, insider Alison Henriksen purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,999 ($37.57) per share, with a total value of £49,723.42 ($62,286.63). In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £24,790 ($31,053.49). Also, insider Alison Henriksen purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,999 ($37.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,723.42 ($62,286.63). 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

