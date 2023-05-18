Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,990,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.