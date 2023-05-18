Genesco Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GCO stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $390.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $66.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

