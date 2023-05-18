General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 672.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

