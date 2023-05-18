General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 119,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.