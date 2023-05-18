Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.39.

GNRC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 500,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

