GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE GDI traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.33.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5242908 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.