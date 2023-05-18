Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,689,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 746,863 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $12.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.