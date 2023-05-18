Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

