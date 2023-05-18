Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $41.61

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $42.88. Galapagos shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 246,477 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.37.

Galapagos Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Galapagos by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading

