Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GAIA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
