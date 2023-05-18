Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

