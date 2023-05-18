G999 (G999) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,321.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

