FY2026 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XFOR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,636 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,369,896 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,955,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

