FY2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$60.24 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -229.47%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

