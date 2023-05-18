FY2023 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.54. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$55.38 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 71.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

