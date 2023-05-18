Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Down 1.1%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 1,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
Future Fund Active ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.
Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile
The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Future Fund Active ETF (FFND)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Future Fund Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fund Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.