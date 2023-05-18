Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Down 1.1%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 1,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

