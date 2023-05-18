FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAIL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

