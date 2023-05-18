Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Up 1.5 %

Forward Air stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.