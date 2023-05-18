Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,214. The company has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.