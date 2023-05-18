Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 23.8 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,998. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 596,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

