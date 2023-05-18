FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
FormFactor Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.24.
Insider Transactions at FormFactor
Institutional Trading of FormFactor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
