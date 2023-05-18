FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

