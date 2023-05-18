Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,887 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

