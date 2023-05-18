Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Major Shareholder Sells $84,103,500.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Flywire Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 58.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

