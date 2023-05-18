Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Major Shareholder Sells $84,103,500.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Flywire Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.