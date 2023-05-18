Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

