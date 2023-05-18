Flushing Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

