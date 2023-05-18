Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,696. The company has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

