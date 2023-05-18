Floyd F. Petersen Sells 5,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 620,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

