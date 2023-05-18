Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

FLO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 1,950,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

