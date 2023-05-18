Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.086-5.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.
NYSE FLO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 1,918,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,395. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
