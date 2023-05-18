Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 238,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,407,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.